Erdogan era faces its ending

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the municipal elections held on March 31, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a pivotal announcement, stating that these elections would be his final political contest within the existing legal framework. This declaration marks a significant moment not only in Erdogan's political trajectory but also in Türkiye's broader socio-political landscape.



Since assuming office as prime minister in 2003 and later as president, Erdogan has implemented a series of transformative policies that have reshaped Türkiye's domestic and international standing. However, the constraints imposed by Turkish legislation, necessitating Erdogan's eventual withdrawal from active politics, hint at a broader transition underway, potentially signaling the conclusion of the Erdogan era.



The presidential elections of 2023 provided early indications of this shift. While Erdogan secured victory in a closely contested run-off, his narrow margin of success, unprecedented in his tenure, suggested a changing political tide. This sentiment was further reinforced by the outcomes of the recent municipal elections.



The municipal elections held on March 31 unveiled a notable transformation in Türkiye's internal socio-political dynamics. The opposition's People's Republican Party (CHP) emerged victorious in 36 out of 81 municipalities, marking a significant advancement from previous years and indicating a growing momentum for change. With a national vote share of 37.7 percent compared to the ruling party's 35.4 percdnt and a robust voter turnout of 77.3 percent, these elections represented the most substantial triumph for the opposition since Erdogan's ascent to power.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108177712