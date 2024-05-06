Azerbaijan's Delegation Duly Represent Country In United Kingdom

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The performances of the Azerbaijani delegation at the WindsorRoyal Equestrian Show in Great Britain, which were received withgreat enthusiasm by the audience, ended successfully, Azernews reports.

The participation of the delegation, which included the danceensemble of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, the cavalry unitof 20 Garabagh horses, and the Land of Fire polo team, wassupported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organised by theEquestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the prestigious event, Azerbaijani representatives presenteda show-composition called "Koroglu" consisting of Garabagh horses,which are distinguished by their performance, wonderful nationalmusic, and elegant Azerbaijani dances, which have gathered an armyof admirers with their madness and beauty .

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov and Honoured ArtistTural Agasiyev played the role of Koroglu in the show-compositionwatched by more than 100,000 spectators, and the role of Nigar wasperformed professionally by Afag Abbasova and Fatima Jafarzade.

The show-composition consisting of the unique sounds of the"Battle of Garabagh" played by national musical instruments, thewarm dances of the "Sarhadchi" dance ensemble led by the honouredartist Farid Ibrahimov, examples of bravery and skills of theCavalry unit of the State Border Service on Garabagh horses, andunusual performances of the audience of Great Britain causedspecial interest, and during the show, Azerbaijani horsemen wavedthe national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and GreatBritain.

Within the framework of the event , with the support of the"Heydar Aliyev Foundation," the "Azerbaijan Cultural" tent, whichglorifies history, culture and the art of carpet weaving, was setup and attracted the great interest of the event participants.

At the Azerbaijani dinner, where samples of national cuisinewere presented and members of the Royal family participated,delicious dishes were received with special appreciation. The showcomposition presented by representatives during the lunch waswatched with great interest.

Within the framework of the Windsor Royal Equestrian Show, theAzerbaijani delegation met with the King of Great Britain, CharlesIII, and was presented with the famous sculptor Faig Hajiyev's"Dilbaz horse named Zafar" and a painting depicting ancient silvertools by the member of the Union of Artists, Elnur Mahmudov .

On May 4, at 7:15 p.m., a friendly match took place betweenAzerbaijan's "Land of Fire" team headed by Elchin Jamalli and themost prestigious "Guards Polo Club" team of Great Britain . Thismatch, which was marked as the first friendly match between therepresentatives of Azerbaijan, who gave the game of "Chevken" tothe world equestrian, and the team of Great Britain, where the gameof polo was formed in Europe, and which took place in theconditions of intense struggle, ended with a score of 6:4 in favourof the Azerbaijani team.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4