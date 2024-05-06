(MENAFN) Dmitry Trenin, a prominent Russian analyst, delves into the complexities surrounding the ongoing discussions regarding the Istanbul agreements, a peace plan crafted between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022. Trenin asserts that while these agreements are being revisited, they have become obsolete in light of evolving circumstances on the ground and shifting perspectives among key stakeholders.



He notes a resurgence in diplomatic discussions, particularly in Switzerland, coinciding with Western acknowledgment of Ukraine's stagnation in achieving meaningful progress on the battlefield. Trenin suggests that this renewed focus on negotiations is driven not by Ukraine itself, but by external forces seeking to curtail Russia's potential for success and thwart any possibility of a decisive victory.



Trenin emphasizes the underlying propaganda campaign shaping the current narrative, highlighting the reluctance of Western powers to engage in substantive negotiations. He argues that genuine talks should aim to address the root causes that precipitated the military conflict, warning of the risks of unresolved issues leading to future conflicts with graver consequences.



In essence, Trenin advocates for a comprehensive approach to negotiations that tackles the underlying issues fueling the conflict, underscoring the imperative for all parties involved to commit to finding lasting solutions rather than perpetuating a cycle of violence.

