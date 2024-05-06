Acharya Pramod Krishnam Terms Farooq Abdullah 'Deshbhakt', Channi An 'Eve-Teaser'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam, former Congress leader and Kalki Dham Peethadhishwar, spoke to IANS on a host of issues including the Poonch terror attack and former Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi, calling it a BJP's stunt and also on NC leader Farooq Abdullah's 'pro-Pak' statement.

Pramod Krishnam said that Farooq Abdullah's 'Pakistan not wearing bangles' statement was unfortunate and deplorable and added that he must have refrained from making such 'casual' remarks.

Describing Farooq Abdullah as 'deshbhakt', Krishnam said that he has known him for long and added that he always stood up for national interests.

“It's probably the effect of his association with the anti-nationals that he has taken this line and is making unwarranted statements,” Krishnam said further.

In reply to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that 'PoK will be merged with India', the NC leader Farooq Abdullah had said on Sunday“Pakistan is not wearing bangles and it also has atom bombs that may fall on us.”

Pramod Krishnam further said that many Congress leaders questioned Pulwama and Balakot strikes and insulted the martyrdom of jawans.

“In their hatred for PM Modi, they have gone haywire and it has now led to hatred against the nation,” he told IANS.

Reacting to former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's distasteful remarks on the Poonch terror strike, he said,“Not much can be expected from an eve-teaser.”

“It's unfortunate that the Congress party had picked a person for the CM post, who was accused of abusing and molesting women IAS officers of his department. Today, he is insulting the martyrdom of our soldiers,” Krishnam said, bristling over his remarks.

Notably, Charanjit Singh Channi had called the terror attack on the IAF convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, 'a pre-poll stunt by the BJP' for alleged political gains.

When questioned on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's description of Jammu and Kashmir as 'India-administered Kashmir', in a foreign publication The Daily Star, he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and said,“Whosoever remains in his company will be prompted to make such statements.”

“It's fortunate that Tharoor hasn't written Kerala as India-administered Kerala,” he said taking a caustic jibe at the senior Congress leader.