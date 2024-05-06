Ukrainian Air Defenses Down Enemy Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down an enemy missile over the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Air defenses shot down a missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region. Our defenders are strength and power," the post reads.
On the night of May 5 to 6, Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 12 Russian strike drones in the Sumy region.
