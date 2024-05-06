HM Amit Shah's Doctored Video: Delhi Court Sends Arun Reddy To 1-Day Judicial Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) A court here on Monday sent Arun Reddy, an accused in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video case, to one-day judicial custody.

He was produced to Patiala House Courts on the expiry of his previously granted three-day police custody.

Delhi Police arrested Arun Reddy, who manages the Telangana Congress' X account -- 'Spirit of Congress' on May 3 from Delhi.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had asked for 14 days of judicial custody for Reddy in the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Reddy has moved an application under Section 437 CrPC seeking bail in the case, and the court has directed the Investigating Officer to file a reply to it.

The matter will be taken up on Tuesday for hearing Reddy's bail application.

In connection with the case, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested five persons, identified as Pendyala Vamshi Krishna, Satish Manne, Pettam Naveen, Asma Tasleem and Koya Geetha -- all residents of Hyderabad, who were circulating the doctored video of the Home Minister.

According to police, Home Minister Shah delivered a speech during a public meeting in Telangana's Medak on April 23.

"Pendyala Vamshi Krishna received a morphed video of the speech on WhatsApp. He then uploaded the morphed video on the 'INCTelangana' (X) handle and shared it in various WhatsApp groups," said the Hyderabad Police in a statement issued on May 3.

Delhi Police registered an FIR after receiving complaints from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had also summoned Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for questioning in connection with the case.