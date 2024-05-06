Arjun Kapoor Says He Is Happy To See Indian Food Getting Credit Across The World

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a video featuring an Indian-origin contestant, Sumeet Saigal, teaching the judges of 'Masterchef Australia' how to make panipuri.

Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip from the 'Masterchef Australia' profile.

In the clip, Saigal is seen teaching the judges that they need to“break” the puris first, fill them with potatoes and dry spices, top them with mint, date, and tamarind chutney, and then fill them up with mint and coriander water. After the judges take a bite, they are left stunned by the taste.

A proud Arjun captioned the clip: "Love this!! Happy to see Indian street food getting international credit."

Talking about work, Arjun will be seen as an antagonist in 'Singham Again'. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.