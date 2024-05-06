Under The Bridge OTT Release: How To Watch 'True Crime' Web Series In India? It's About Teenager Reena Virk's Murder

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Under the Bridge, based on the disappearance of Reena Virk, is all set to release on OTT. In 1997, Virk - a 14-year-old Indian girl in Canada - disappeared after attending a party, only found to be murdered. The murder that took place in British Columbia in the late 90s made widespread headlines the Bridge is based on a novel written by Rebecca Godfrey. The web series is produced by ABC Signature. Quinn Shephard has adapted the novel for the screen Canadian-Punjabi teenager attended a party with friends but was later attacked. She was tortured, burned with cigarettes and beaten. Although she initially escaped, two people followed her and attacked her again, ultimately drowning her to death Read: Top OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekendRumours turned into harsh reality when the police discovered a girl's partially-clothed body eight days later near Gorge inlet. The search was conducted using a helicopter. Reena Virk had reportedly been bullied and racially discriminated against by her female classmates Read: OTT releases this month: Discovery+ reveals all shows coming in May-From Arabian Secrets to Ghost AdventuresShe had a difficult teenage life, smoked marijuana and often spent time with her friends. The police could only investigate the motives of the perpetrators briefly. A lot of questions remain unanswered. The“true crime” web series is expected to address those questions Read: OTT Releases this month: Netflix reveals list of movies, web series in May; Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and moreUnder the Bridge stars Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk, Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey and Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland, among others The Bridge: How to watch in IndiaUnder The Bridge premiered on Hulu for US viewers on April 17, starting with two episodes. New episodes will be released every week. In India, the series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On May 8, the OTT mini-series will premiere for viewers in India.

