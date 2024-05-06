Singapore Airlines' Cargo Capacity Now Available On Freightos' Webcargo Platform

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Singapore Airlines' cargo capacity is now available on WebCargo's platform, announced WebCargo by Freightos.

“This relationship with Singapore Airlines underscores WebCargo's position as the leading digital platform for the air freight industry, offering its users an end-to-end booking experience while expanding its reach in the Asia-Pacific region,” said a release.

On the development, Marvin Tan, Senior Vice President Cargo, Singapore Airlines, said, "Singapore Airlines' partnership with WebCargo expands our reach to new markets and provides our customers with a seamless user experience when they search, book, and track their shipments in real time. This enables us to better serve our customers by responding even more swiftly to their evolving needs.”

Digital bookings for shipments from Asia origins on WebCargo more than doubled between Q4 2022 and Q4 2023, showing strong appetite for digitalisation in Asia, a trend that will likely be accelerated with Singapore's national carrier on the platform, added the release.



With a fleet of seven Boeing 747-400F freighters and over 190 Singapore Airlines and Scoot passenger aircraft serving more than 120 destinations, Singapore Airlines brings expanded reach to the thousands of freight forwarders that use WebCargo's platform for real-time air cargo pricing and booking starting this week.

The partnership provides WebCargo's users with additional access to sought-after Asia-Pacific destinations, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Coverage on the platform is slated to increase over the course of the year, further mentioned the release.



About the partnership, Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer, Freightos, said, "We're thrilled to work with Singapore Airlines. Their commitment to digital innovation aligns perfectly with WebCargo's mission to provide seamless and efficient booking solutions for the air cargo industry and allows us to double down on the recent surge in bookings from Asia. This collaboration will enhance the booking experience for thousands of freight forwarders and will ultimately make world trade smoother."

