Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Informatics Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended on Monday the 23rd edition of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award ceremony in Bayan Palace.

His Highness the Amir was received by the Head of the Award Board of Trustees Sheikha Ayda Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and other members of the supreme organizing committee.

During the ceremony, His Highness launched the new edition of the digital index.

Addressing the event, Head of the Award Board of Trustees said that the Informatics Award takes the responsibility of bridging the technical gap and protecting privacy due to the tremendous breakthrough that the digital technology has created.

She voiced much appreciation and gratitude to the country's leaders for their farsightedness, wisdom and fervent efforts for the sake of national development and modernization.

Also speaking during the ceremony on the occasion of winning the prize, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain Khaled Humaidan congratulated His Highness the Amir on assuming ffice, wishing His Highness success and further development and prosperity for Kuwait.

He said that His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award was a recognition of the efforts made in the field of digital transformation and that it is an incentive to continue the Bank's journey and adds to its achievements.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah handed the awards to the winners, and was given a commemorative gift on this occasion. (end)

