Mumbai Tourist Dies After Falling From ATV Bike In Doodhpathri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A tourist from Mumbai lost her life after she fell from bike in Doodhpathri area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday night.
Quoting an official, news Agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a tourist woman from Wandana CHS Mumbai fell from ATV bike at Doodhpathri and received injuries.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that tourist identified as Kiranjeet Kour (50) wife of Ramnik Singh Kocher was shifted to a nearby hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her brought dead.
He said that further proceedings along with investigation has been taken up.
