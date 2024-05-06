Mumbai Tourist Dies After Falling From ATV Bike In Doodhpathri

Quoting an official, news Agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a tourist woman from Wandana CHS Mumbai fell from ATV bike at Doodhpathri and received injuries.

He said that tourist identified as Kiranjeet Kour (50) wife of Ramnik Singh Kocher was shifted to a nearby hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her brought dead.

He said that further proceedings along with investigation has been taken up.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now