'Staged Gang Rape' In Sandeshkhali: Will CBI Probe The 'Sting' Operation Video? What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The viral Sandeshkhali sting operation video has sparked controversy, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of“dishonouring the mothers of Bengal” through an alleged conspiracy.“Did anyone ever imagine that BJP would stoop so low that it would spread canards on Sandeshkhali? Don't dishonour the mothers of West Bengal by levelling such heinous allegations. Don't dare try to disrespect women of the state by offering them money to level false allegations against our party,” Mamata Banerjee said at an election rally leader Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of West Bengal to vote against those trying to tarnish the state's reputation. The Diamond Harbour MP asked the public to reject anyone seeking to discredit Bengal just to gain a few votes, even after 24 hours, clarity on whether there will be an investigation into the \"sting operation\" in Sandeshkhali remains elusive. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not issued any comments regarding the matter. According to Anandabazar Patrika, citing officials from Basirhat Police, no complaints have been filed at the Sandeshkhali police station regarding the video Read: TMC vs BJP over Sandeshkhali 'sting video' explained: Mamata Banerjee says 'Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated conspiracy'According to the publication, the CBI has clarified that the investigation into the Sandeshkhali incident is being carried out in accordance with the directive of the High Court. The agency further stated that should any complaints related to the sting video surface, they will be brought before the court, and subsequent actions will be taken based on the court's directives shared the viral video on their official social media channels, although LiveMint could not verify its authenticity. However, questions have been raised about why the ruling party, accused of appeasing alleged criminals like Shahjahan, has not yet lodged a police complaint does the Sandeshkhali 'sting' video claim?According to the 'sting' operation video captured on a hidden camera, the gang rape allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali are claimed to be 'staged'.

Gangadhar Kayal, a BJP leader from Sandeshkhali, alleges in the video that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal, is behind the \"conspiracy\" of paying women in the area to file false rape cases against certain Trinamool leaders, Kayal now claims that his voice is distorted in the video. Adhikari said that Gangadhar had filed a complaint with the CBI. Additionally, a name, Shubhankar Giri, has also surfaced in the alleged video.



MENAFN06052024007365015876ID1108176960