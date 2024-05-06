Spain archives major growth in international tourism

(MENAFN) Official data released by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics reveals a notable increase in international tourism to Spain in the first quarter of this year. The data indicates that Spain welcomed 16.1 million international tourists during this period, marking a substantial growth of 17.7 percent compared to the same period last year. This surge in tourist arrivals has contributed to a positive trajectory for the country's tourism sector, reflecting Spain's enduring appeal as a top destination for travelers worldwide.



Furthermore, the statistics highlight a significant boost in tourism revenues, with earnings for the first quarter totaling 21.9 billion euros (approximately 23.6 billion dollars). This represents a remarkable increase of 27.2 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, underscoring the economic significance of tourism to Spain's overall fiscal landscape.



The month of March alone saw a considerable influx of international visitors, with 6.3 million tourists arriving in Spain, marking a robust growth of 21 percent compared to March of the previous year. These figures indicate sustained momentum in Spain's tourism sector, driven by factors such as favorable weather conditions, cultural attractions, and infrastructure investments aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.



Among the top countries contributing to Spain's tourism influx in the first quarter, Britain led the list with three million tourists, followed by Germany with 2.1 million tourists, and France with nearly two million tourists. The Canary Islands emerged as the primary tourist destination, situated in the Atlantic Ocean, followed by Catalonia in northeastern Spain, and Andalusia in the south, highlighting the diverse appeal of Spain's regions to international travelers.



Spain's tourism industry has experienced robust growth in recent years, with 2023 witnessing a historic record of 85.1 million international tourists. This achievement reflects Spain's continued efforts to promote itself as a premier tourist destination, leveraging its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and world-class amenities to attract visitors from across the globe. As Spain remains a favored destination for travelers, the country is poised to capitalize on the positive momentum in its tourism sector, contributing to its economic growth and prosperity in the years to come.

