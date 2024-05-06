QSE Index Rises 16.78 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 16.78 points, or 0.17%, at the beginning of trading on Monday, reaching the level of 9,706 points, compared to yesterday's closing.

The general index was supported by a rise in six sectors: Real Estate by 0.73%; Telecoms by 0.44%; Insurance by 0.37%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.27%; Industrials by 0.24%; and Banks and Financial Services by 0.19%. On the other hand, Transportation dropped 0.26%.

At 10:00 am, 54.978 million shares were traded in 2,963 transactions valued QR 112.411 million.

