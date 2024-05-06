UNRWA: Israeli Entity Continues To Deny UN Humanitarian Access To Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) affirmed that the Israeli entity continues to deny UN humanitarian access to Gaza.

"Just this week, they have denied - for the second time- my entry to Gaza where I planned to be with our UNRWA teams including those on the front lines," the UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

"We have recorded 10 incidents involving shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms and long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort," he added.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General explained that "these incidents happen repeatedly at the time we are engaged in a race against the clock to avert famine in Gaza. It also creates fear among courageous and committed humanitarian teams."

Since the beginning of the war, the UN including UNRWA and other humanitarian personnel, premises and operations have been blatantly disregarded.

"I demand an independent investigation and accountability for the blatant disregard of humanitarian workers, operations, and facilities, all protected under international law," he said.

"To do otherwise would set a dangerous precedent and compromise humanitarian work around the world," he added.

He called on the Israeli Authorities to facilitate humanitarian access across the Gaza Strip including to the north, considering that the denial of humanitarian access is a violation of humanitarian law.

