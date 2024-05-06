Sushmita Sen Walks The Ramp Dressed Up As Bride; Pairs With 'Taali' Co-Stars; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Sushmita Sen recently took the fashion world by storm as she graced the ramp alongside her 'Taali' co-star in a stunning display of inclusivity and style. The duo's appearance at a recent fashion show was not just about showcasing designer ensembles but also about celebrating the spirit of acceptance and support from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sharing a glimpse of the momentous occasion on her Instagram, Sushmita expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the LGBTQIA+ community for their unwavering support. The video she posted captured the essence of the event, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity and inclusiveness in the fashion industry and beyond.

Dressed as a radiant bride, Sushmita mesmerized the audience as she glided down the runway in a resplendent ivory and gold ensemble by designer Rohit Verma. Her bridal look, complete with intricate lehenga, kaleeras, and a delicate veil, exuded elegance and grace, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

One of the highlights of Sushmita's ramp walk was her iconic 'taali' gesture, a symbol of solidarity and respect towards the LGBTQIA+ community. Pulling her tulle veil with finesse, she paid homage to the community, emphasizing the need for unconditional acceptance and support for everyone, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

On the professional front, Sushmita has been making waves with her stellar performances. She recently garnered praise for her portrayal of a mafia queen in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Aarya,' where she starred opposite Chandrachur Singh. Additionally, her role as activist Gauri Sawant in 'Taali' further showcased her versatility as an actress, earning her accolades from both critics and audiences alike.