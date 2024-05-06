IPL 2024: KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer Hails Openers' Strokeplay After Win Over LSG

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) After beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs to go on top of points table in IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer said he has been in awe of breath-taking strokeplay from openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt, which has been a major factor in their good run so far.

On Sunday, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Narine and Salt shared a 61-run opening stand, their sixth fifty-plus stand in 11 games of IPL 2024, which is the most by any opening pair this season. Narine went on to slam a whirlwind 39-ball 81 and propel KKR to 235/6.

"They have been splendid for us, the way they are playing their shots is pure bliss. They are setting us up and giving momentum and no matter what the situation is, we are playing with a positive mindset.

"A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition, the bowlers have to change their plans and that makes a difference. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves. We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does," said Iyer after the match.

With his latest blitz, Narine sits at third spot in the Orange Cap race with 461 runs at a strike-rate of 183.66. After being adjudged Player of the Match in Sunday's game, Narine credited the KKR management for initiating his batting transformation in IPL 2024.

"The most important thing is starting well and it's good to have the backing of the support staff. I think you have to pick your strengths and pick your spots, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't. It's going very well, Varun is picking up wickets, it's making my job easier to keep things tight.

"He is a hard worker and it's good to see him do well. The boys are anxious and eager to play, so no matter what the situation is they are up for the challenge and they are contributing for us," he added.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for KKR, but with them on top of the table, they are all but assured of entering IPL 2024 playoffs. "The last six matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking what's happening! We are losing tosses, but we are winning games... that's what matters," concluded Iyer.