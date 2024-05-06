Israel shuts Gaza terminal to aid following rocket attack

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military enacted a closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing, a vital humanitarian lifeline connecting Israel with the Gaza Strip, in response to rocket fire originating from the besieged enclave. This closure came in the aftermath of a barrage of mortar shells targeting a military site near the illegal settlement of Kerem Shalom, resulting in the injury of at least 14 Israelis, with four individuals sustaining serious wounds, as reported by the Walla news portal. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas group, further escalating tensions in the region.



In response to the security threat posed by the rocket fire, the Israeli military issued a statement announcing the closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing to the passage of aid trucks, effectively halting the flow of vital humanitarian assistance into Gaza. This move exacerbates an already dire humanitarian situation in the territory, where the population, particularly those in northern Gaza, grapple with severe shortages of essential resources, placing them at the brink of starvation.



The closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing comes amidst a broader context of escalating violence and instability in the region, characterized by Israel's imposition of a crippling siege on the Gaza Strip since last October. This siege has inflicted immense suffering on the Palestinian population, exacerbating their already dire living conditions. The situation has been further compounded by Israel's retaliatory military offensive in response to cross-border attacks led by Hamas, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread devastation in Gaza.



According to Palestinian health authorities, the toll of the Israeli offensive on Gaza has been staggering, with nearly 34,700 Palestinians killed and 78,000 others injured, the majority of whom have been women and children. The prolonged conflict has left vast swathes of Gaza in ruins, displacing 85 percent of the enclave's population and exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has raised alarm over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for unhindered access to food, clean water, and medical supplies to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population.



Amidst mounting international condemnation, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January acknowledging the plausibility of such allegations. The court ordered Tel Aviv to cease actions that may constitute genocide and to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. However, the closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing underscores the ongoing challenges and obstacles hindering the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the besieged population, further underscoring the urgent need for concerted international efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

