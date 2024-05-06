Bayer Leverkusen secures 4 unbeaten games with 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen delivered a stunning performance, overwhelming Eintracht Frankfurt with a resounding 5-1 victory that showcased their formidable dominance on the field. This triumph not only secured their unbroken streak of 48 unbeaten games across all competitions but also saw them match the remarkable record set by Portuguese giants Benfica, an achievement that has endured for 59 years.



The match unfolded as Leverkusen, under the astute leadership of Xabi Alonso, displayed their prowess with an impressive array of goals. Contributions came from various players, with Granit Xhaka, Patrik Schick, Exequiel Palacios, Jeremie Frimpong, and Victor Boniface all finding the back of the net, leaving Eintracht Frankfurt struggling to contain their relentless attacking prowess. Though the home side managed to salvage a solitary goal courtesy of Hugo Ekitike, it was not enough to stem the tide of Leverkusen's relentless onslaught.



This victory adds another feather to Leverkusen's cap, already adorned with their maiden German title. Their unbeaten run spanning 48 games across diverse competitions stands as a testament to their consistency and caliber as a footballing force to be reckoned with. In achieving this milestone, Leverkusen now find themselves on par with the historic achievement of Benfica, whose record-setting streak between December 1963 and February 1965 has long been revered in the annals of football history.



Looking ahead, Leverkusen's focus now shifts to their forthcoming encounter with Roma in the UEFA Europa League semifinals. Buoyed by their recent success, they approach this crucial fixture with confidence, having secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg held in Italy on May 2nd. As they prepare to host Roma on Thursday, Leverkusen aims to capitalize on their momentum and continue their pursuit of European glory, fueled by the determination to etch their name in the annals of footballing excellence.

