Winners Of 10Th Know Your Prophet Competition Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has honoured the winning students of the tenth edition of the“Know Your Prophet” competition for the academic year 2023-24.

The competition was organised by Khalifa Secondary School for Boys in cooperation with Qatar Charity at the theatre hall of the Ministry's permanent building in Legtaifiya. The competition aims to inspire students with the character of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, by studying his noble Prophetic biography and cultivating love for him in their hearts. Additionally, it aims to reinforce educational, religious, and moral values within them.

The competition involves memorising the text of“The Hundred-Verse Poem in Commemoration of the State of the Best of Creation, peace be upon him,” which is an enjoyable and straightforward poem supporting the curriculum of Islamic education.

The number of schools participating in this year's edition reached more than 180 public and private schools for boys and girls in various stages. The competition's winners, which numbered 90 students, were honoured, and the 20 arbitrators of the competition in Islamic education honoured the supporting parties.

Head of the Islamic Education Department at MoEHE Nasser Al Marri praised the efforts of the organizers of the competition in preparing a generation that adheres to its religion and belief, educated in Islamic science, and imitates its Sunnah. He also stressed that the purpose of the competition is not just memorization and competition among students but their application of what they have memorized in their lives.