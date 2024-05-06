Minister Of Municipality Meets Omani Minister

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah (left) during a meeting in Muscat yesterday with Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of the Sultanate of Oman H E Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.