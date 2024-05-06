Renowned Brand Consultant Megha Narula Conducts Workshop At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, March 31, 2024: The AAFT School of Advertising, Public Relations, and Events welcomed back esteemed alumna Megha Narula, a renowned brand consultant, for an enriching workshop on brand development and marketing strategies. The insightful session provided students with valuable insights into the dynamic world of branding and its impact on product promotion.



Megha Narula, whose expertise in brand consultancy is widely recognized, shared her wealth of knowledge and experience with the eager participants at AAFT. Through engaging discussions and practical exercises, she delved into the intricacies of creating compelling brand identities and implementing effective marketing campaigns.



"We are delighted to have Megha Narula back at AAFT, sharing her expertise with our students," remarked Sandeep Marwah, the visionary leader behind AAFT. "Her success story as an alumna reflects the caliber of talent nurtured at our institution, and her insights into brand consulting are invaluable for our aspiring advertising and marketing professionals."



During the workshop, Megha Narula emphasized the importance of innovation, storytelling, and consumer engagement in building strong brands that resonate with audiences. Her interactive approach encouraged students to think creatively and critically about brand positioning and communication strategies.



"I am thrilled to be back at AAFT and contribute to the learning journey of the next generation of professionals," said Megha Narula. "It is inspiring to see the passion and enthusiasm of the students, and I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the field of advertising and brand management."



In recognition of her dedication to mentoring students and her significant contributions to the field of branding, Sandeep Marwah honored Megha Narula with a life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT. This gesture symbolized the institution's appreciation and affection for her continued support and guidance.



The workshop conducted by Megha Narula served as a testament to AAFT's commitment to providing students with practical exposure and industry insights to prepare them for successful careers in the competitive world of advertising and marketing.



