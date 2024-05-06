EMEA Industry News In Brief (May 6, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Echo Research Limited, the global research agency specialising in reputation insight, benchmarking, and intelligence, has acquired Reputation Dividend, which analyses and values intangible reputational assets, separately from operational and financial metrics, for listed companies worldwide. The acquisition encompasses Reputation Dividend's name, IP, proprietary methodology and reputational data.



LONDON - New research from FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment reveals the communications challenges that persist at the top levels of organisations in relation to cybersecurity. 'CISO Redefined: Navigating C-Suite Perceptions & Expectations ' shows that sespite the increasing prominence of cybersecurity risk among organisations' priorities, many senior leaders believe their cybersecurity chiefs are failing to outline the true level of risk to the business, indicating a lack of trust between executives and security teams that could leave organisations vulnerable to attack.



LONDON - Independent B2B agency Spreckley is looking for PR agency partners to take part in its charity football fundraiser in aid of homeless charity Providence Row. The Providence Row MarComms Cup will kick-off on 21 June in London. Agencies must commit to raising £500 each.



LONDON - International reputation management and policy advisory Fourtold, led by founding partners Debbie Parriss (pictured) and Matthew Willis, is the latest communications agency to achieve B Corp certification, recognising the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable business. Fourtold's social and environmental responsibility efforts include Fourtold4Good ,

a program through which the agency offers pro and low-bono support and charitable donations to not-for-profits aligned with its purpose and values.



DUBLIN - Media intelligence firm Ruepoint has published a new resource, 'The Ultimate Guide to Measuring Communication' , to help PR professionals demonstrate ROI. The guide is based on AMEC's integrated framework for PR measurement.



JOHANNESBURG - Razor PR, the PR and reputation management agency of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, has signed a multi-year partnership with the University of Johannesburg to address the future skills needed by strategic communications graduates. As part of the agreement, Razor will provide graduate placement opportunities for top students in the Strategic Communication Honours programme and contribute to the University's Applied Strategic Communication Honours Module.



LONDON - Healthcare communications agency Fox&Cat has launched a new senior consultant operating model and bespoke planning framework, ADAPT. The new offer is a response to research of in-house communications teams in the healthcare sector, who are dealing with the multiple stresses of a rapidly-changing and heavily scrutinised environment, at the same time as teams are shrinking in size, seniority and budget. ADAPT enables these teams to efficiently deliver effective campaigns, and includes a behaviour change approach.



WARSAW - PR and media relations software company Prowly has launched an AI Assistant as a new tool for ideation in PR storytelling, to address the gap in the quality of PR content generated by existing AI tools. It follows the creative process of writing press releases, offering suggestions and improvements based on best practice. Users can access three story angle ideas when they need a creative spark to start their press release writing process, before using the AI assistant to help them write a full draft.



LONDON - Global creator agency Billion Dollar Boy, which this year celebrates its 10-year anniversary, has launched private membership community FiveTwoNine: The Creator Club. FiveTwoNine operates as a global platform providing educational resources and as physical spaces for creators to network and collaborate.



DUBAI - The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA)

has restructured its regional board. The full list of new members can be found here .

