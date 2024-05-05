Israel Bans UNRWA Commissioner From Entering Gaza

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced that, for the second time in a week, Israeli authorities have denied the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini entry into the Gaza Strip.Lazzarini said in a post on his X account that he wanted to join his team working in Gaza, especially those on the front lines helping Palestinians.

