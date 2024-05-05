Eurovision 2024 Kicks Off In Malmö

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place in the Swedish city of Malmö on Sunday, May 5.

As noted, all participants of this year's contest, except for the Israeli delegation, walked along the so-called Turquoise Carpet in honor of the victims of the Holocaust.

The duo representing Ukraine, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, stepped on the Turquoise Carpet sporting outfits with keys hanging down. They symbolize homes people lost due to the ongoing war in Ukraine –“the key is there but the home is gone”. The artists presented the host with a Ukrainian Easter basket and showed the tradition of Easter egg cracking. The artists also recalled that whey would be raising funds for the reconstruction of a war-affected gymnasium in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported, Sweden is hosting this 68th Eurovision Song Contest in the city of Malmö. The first and second semi-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 9, while the grand final will be aired on May 11.

Ukraine will be represented by the duo of alyona alyona & Jerry Heil performing an entry Teresa & Maria. They will compete for a spot in the grand final in the first semi-final on May 7. Their on-stage performance is directed by Ukraine's star clipmaker,two-time Grammy nominee for the best music video Tanu Muino.

Photo: Eurovision Song Contest