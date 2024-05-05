Sumy Region Subjected To Eight Russian Strikes On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Easter, the Russian invasion forces eight times shelled communities in Sumy region near the border with Russia.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians eight times shelled territories and settlements in Sumy region close to the border. Twenty-two explosions were recorded,” the report reads, adding that six communities were targeted on Sunday

According to the administration, the Russians employed artillery, mortars, and FPV drones. No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike destroyed a meat processing plant in Kharkiv.