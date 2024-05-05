Jordanian-Kurdistan Higher Education Forum Kicks Off In Erbil

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -Jordanian-Kurdistan Higher Education Forum 2024, dubbed "Shaping the Future through Sustainable Development," was launched on Sunday.Held in Erbil city, the event is organized by Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in coordination and cooperation with the Kurdistan Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Jordan Tourism Board.Speaking at the forum, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed happiness over "friendly and long-term relations with Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who has always stood by the Kurdistan region and supported it at various stages."Meanwhile, Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mamoun Al-Debi'e, said the Kingdom believes in "effective" partnerships with other universities to ensure shift to become "advanced and efficient" international academic institutions.Al-Debi'e added that the Kingdom's higher education sector has witnessed, during the last 25 years since His Majesty King Abdullah II assumed his constitutional powers, a "great" development that reflects interest of the Hashemite leadership in this "important" area, which provides the state with "trained" competencies to build "modern" Jordan.Al-Debi'e affirmed readiness of Jordanian universities to grant "convincing and bold" priviliges to students from the Iraqi Kurdistan region, who will join Jordanian universities under mutual agreements.Additionally, he hoped that Kurdistan government gives priority in foreign scholarships for Jordan's universities.