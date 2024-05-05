'Brutal': Fans Go Berserk After Sunil Gavaskar's Scathing Response To Virat Kohli On Strike-Rate Talks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunil Gavaskar has hit back at Virat Kohli's recent remarks aimed at commentators questioning his strike-rate in the ongoing IPL 2024. Gavaskar questioned Kohli's reaction, suggesting that if players claim not to heed outside criticism, why do they engage with it? Kohli's comments came after RCB's convincing win over Gujarat Titans, where he lashed out at critics questioning his strike-rate compared to other openers in the tournament.

Gavaskar defended the criticism, highlighting Kohli's strike-rate of 118 and whether it warrants applause. He emphasised the importance of commentators offering unbiased analysis based on what they observe, without personal agendas.

Additionally, Gavaskar took a dig at the broadcaster for repeatedly airing Kohli's criticism of their own commentators, suggesting it reflects poorly on the network. He urged the broadcaster to refrain from showcasing Kohli's remarks further, as the message has already been conveyed.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

