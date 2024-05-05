Cryptocurrency Market Booms With Decentralized Finance, Nfts And Institutional Adoption

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Market Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cryptocurrency Market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.73% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. Cryptocurrencies, digital money you can send online securely, are booming. This is because more people are using them for fast and safe transactions, seeing them as valuable investments like gold, and benefiting from the constant improvement of the tech behind them, called blockchain.

The global cryptocurrency market is experiencing robust expansion as more people and businesses acknowledge the value of cryptocurrencies for secure and efficient transactions and as a safeguard against inflation. Financial institutions are increasingly integrating crypto offerings, which enhances the market's credibility. This acceptance is not limited to just Bitcoin and Ethereum; it includes a wide range of altcoins and tokens, presenting various investment opportunities. The decentralized setup of cryptocurrencies offers advantages over regular financial systems, such as lower fees for transactions and easier access to financial services, especially in areas where banks are not common. This trend is likely to continue as technology improves and rules around cryptocurrencies become clearer, which will make cryptocurrencies more established in the global financial world.

Get a Report Sample of Cryptocurrency Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied are:



Bitmain

NVIDIA

Xilinx

Intel

Advanced Micro Devices

Ripple Labs

Ethereum Foundation

Bitfury Group

Coinbase

BitGo

Binance Holdings

Canaan Creative

Bitstamp Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has had both positive and negative impacts on the cryptocurrency market. While the conflict increased demand for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, driving its price over $45,000 in February 2022, it also caused significant market volatility, with Bitcoin's price dropping to around $37,000 in March 2022 amid geopolitical tensions. The war has underscored the vulnerability of cryptocurrencies to market swings during uncertain times, highlighting their dual role as both safe havens and volatile assets.

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-101704" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cryptocurrency-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Cryptocurrency Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cryptocurrency-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cryptocurrency-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cryptocurrency-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cryptocurrency-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:

By Component



Hardware



FPGA



ASIC



GPU

Others

Software



Mining Software



Exchanges Software



Wallet



Payment Others

By Process:



Mining Transaction

By Type:



Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dash Others

By End User:



Trading

Retail and E-commerce

Banking Others

Impact of Economic Downturn

During economic downturns, the cryptocurrency market often experiences heightened volatility and fluctuations. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic downturn in March 2020, Bitcoin's price dropped from around $9,000 to approximately $4,000 before eventually recovering. Economic downturns can lead to uncertainty and varied reactions within the cryptocurrency market, impacting prices and investor sentiment.

Key Regional Developments

North America region dominates the global cryptocurrency market, holding over 34% share, and is expected to maintain this position due to increasing usage in NFTs and wealth storage. Investments in blockchain technology and advanced mining equipment contribute to the region's growth despite varied regulatory views on cryptocurrencies. Asia Pacific region's market growth stems from a demand for secure transactions and rising blockchain acceptance. However, regulatory diversity and concerns about energy usage and financial risks persist, leading to stricter regulations and licensing requirements in countries such as Singapore and Thailand. Asian nations recognize crypto's benefits but prioritize consumer protection and risk mitigation through enhanced regulations against speculative trading and money laundering.

Ask for a Discount @

Recent Developments

In September 2023: Coinbase Inc., a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of a digital asset lending platform specifically targeting large institutional investors. This strategic move represents a significant expansion in the company's services, tailored to meet the increasing demand for cryptocurrency-related financial services among institutional clients such as hedge funds, family offices, and investment firms.

Growth and Predictions



The cryptocurrency market is growing due to several reasons. One key driver is the rising use of digital assets across various sectors like finance, healthcare, and supply chain. This adoption is boosted by advances in blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi), which enable peer-to-peer transactions and lending.

As more financial institutions adopt crypto services and large companies invest in blockchain, the market becomes more stable and trustworthy. The demand for specialized software for cryptocurrency exchange and mining is also increasing, supporting market growth. The cryptocurrency market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, fueled by increasing adoption across various industries and broader acceptance as an alternative asset class. Technological advancements in blockchain and DeFi are likely to lead to new opportunities and use cases, further embedding cryptocurrencies into the global financial landscape.

Key Takeaways



Clients can gain valuable insights into the current state and future trajectory of the cryptocurrency market, including opportunities and challenges.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of market segmentation and regional developments, helping clients identify potential areas for investment and growth.

Detailed insights into the impact of geopolitical events, economic downturns, and regulatory changes on the market allow clients to make informed decisions and mitigate risks. The report highlights recent industry developments and trends, offering clients a comprehensive view of the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Hardware Software



Mining Transaction



Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dash Others



Trading

Retail and E-commerce

Banking Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.