ISACA’s CISA Exam Updated to Reflect Innovations and Evolving Technologies Impacting IT Audit

(MENAFN- PR HUB) ISACA’s Certified Information Systems Auditor® (CISA®) certification is being updated to reflect the most current industry trends impacting the IT audit profession. The job practice update considers innovations and evolving technologies related to the current role of an IT audit professional. The updated exam will be available on 1 August 2024 and the new CISA exam preparation materials will be available starting 1 May 2024.



The five domains, representing the major areas of focus for IT auditors, are similar to the last exam content outline. However, the updated exam content outline requires testing of risk, security, and controls related to disruptive technologies and emerging IT audit practices.



The breakdown for the five domains will be:



Domain 1: Information System Auditing Process (18 percent)

Domain 2: Governance and Management of IT (18 percent)

Domain 3: Information Systems Acquisition, Development and Implementation (12 percent)

Domain 4: Information Systems Operations and Business Resilience (26 percent)

Domain 5: Protection of Information Assets (26 percent)



CISA has been the gold standard for IS/IT audit certification for more than 45 years, attesting that IT auditors can meet current and future challenges. More than 207,000 professionals have earned the CISA certification since inception in 1978. Leveraging the collective expertise of ISACA’s global community of digital trust professionals, the CISA exam is continuously updated to reflect the current tasks and responsibilities of today’s IS/IT auditors.



“The CISA credential has empowered professionals to gain wide recognition and credibility by demonstrating their knowledge and experience in IS/IT audit,” says Kim Cohen, Vice President of Credentialing at ISACA. “This year’s content update ensures CISA continues evolving to best serve practitioners and their enterprises.”



Those preparing for the CISA exam have a range of study options and can select from print, online, self-paced or instructor-led updated exam preparation resources, including the CISA Review Manual, 28th Edition; CISA Online Review Course 2024; and CISA Questions, Answers & Explanations (QAE) Database 2024. Several of the exam preparatory materials will also be available in Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.



More information on the CISA exam content outline can be found at To learn more about CISA and to apply for certification, visit A timeline of the release dates for the updated CISA exam and preparation materials can be found at Details on ISACA’s other credentials, focusing on areas such as information security, risk, privacy, governance and emerging technologies, can be found at





About ISACA

ISACA® () is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 180,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.







