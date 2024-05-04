Gas Production Restored To Normal At Khor Mor

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Dana Gas announced on Friday that production at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been restored to normal levels following the recent attac .

The facility's daily production output capacity now exceeds 500 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of gas, 1,100 metric tons (MT) of LPG and 15,000 bbl of condensate.

According to a statement from the company:

"The resumption of operations follows decisive actions by the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government as well as further firm commitments to significantly enhance security and strengthen defences at the Khor Mor site. We extend our gratitude to the authorities for their support and efforts.

"Dana Gas and its partners are dedicated to maintaining the highest safety for the wellbeing and security of all our personnel and facilities. We are proud to serve the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and support the country's electricity generation by providing local power stations with affordable and lower-carbon fuel and fulfilling the LPG needs of the Kurdistan region of Iraq."

The field is operated by Pearl Petroleum , and joint venture between Dana Gas , Crescent Petroleum , OMV , MOL and RWEST .

(Source: Dana Gas)

