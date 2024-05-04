DM Hosts Mini Football Tournament Dedicated To Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mini football tournament dedicated to the 101st anniversary ofthe birth of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev isbeing held between the main departments and departments of theDefense Ministry under the plan approved by the First DeputyMinister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the AzerbaijanArmy, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry ofDefense.

Servicemen compete in A and B groups of 10 teams. Serviceman ofthe Azerbaijan Army, Nail Naghiyev and a referee of the Associationof Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) manage the games, heldin conditions of intense competition and friendship.

According to the regulations, the 1st and 2nd place teams ineach group will advance to the semi-finals after the group stage winners of the stage will advance to the final round.

At the end, the winners will be awarded.