Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Pakistan FM On Fringes Of OIC Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in the Gambian capital of Banjul between May 4-5.

They discussed close bilateral relations between both friendly countries, ways of promoting and developing them in various fields, and several issues put on the agenda of the OIC gathering. (pick up previous)

