Prakash Ambedkar Embarrasses Congress On 'Nyay' For Rohith Vemula

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday hit out at the Congress over the closure report in the Rohith Vemula suicide case, questioning where is 'Nyay' (justice) by the Congress government in Telangana.

Embarrassing the Congress at the height of the Lok Sabha elections, Ambedkar alleged that“the Congress has nothing to do with 'nyay' after the Telangana Police submitted its closure report on the death of Rohith Vemula, a research scholar with the University of Telangana, in 2016".

“The Telangana Police say that Vemula was not a Dalit in the closure report...And that he died by suicide apprehending that his 'real caste identity' would be discovered. However, it did not take into account any facts or circumstantial evidence on the record which dragged him to take the extreme step. So nobody is responsible for his death,” said Ambedkar.

He also claimed that the investigating officer had asked Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith, if she was willing to undergo a DNA test to determine her caste location, and asked,“Is this Congress' 'Nyay' for the Vemula family members."

“Is this your idea of justice for the Dalits and SC-ST students who are discriminated against and harassed every minute in educational institutions? The Congress should stop using the word 'Nyay' so casually as they don't know what it means and stands for,” Ambedkar said.

The VBA chief was taking potshots at the Congress manifesto and election promises of 'Nyay' for all sections of the society.