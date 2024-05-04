Easypay Partners With Grameen Foundation To Onboard Skilled Artisans & Msmes To ONDC Platform

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 4 (KNN)

In a significant move to promote inclusive e-commerce growth, EasyPay, a leading fintech company offering payment solutions and one of the first to integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has announced a partnership with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI), a non-profit organisation.

This collaboration aims to onboard Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with a focus on skilled artisans, weavers, and other specialised sellers, onto the ONDC platform.



By facilitating their entry into online marketplaces, the initiative seeks to generate employment opportunities, open new avenues for growth, and bolster the livelihoods of millions of skilled professionals across the country.

Nilay Patel, Founder and Managing Director of EasyPay, emphasised the company's commitment to inclusive growth within the MSME community. "Our partnership with the Grameen Foundation marks a pivotal step in democratising e-commerce access for skilled groups and small businesses across India," he stated.



"The absence of a robust e-commerce ecosystem has long hindered small merchants, artisans, and craftsmen from venturing online. Integration with ONDC eliminates these barriers, offering unrestricted access to the e-commerce world along with numerous benefits," Patel added.

By leveraging the ONDC network, these entrepreneurs, both women and men, will be able to showcase their products and services to a wider audience while benefiting from access to various services such as credit facilities, digital payments, and delivery solutions. EasyPay will also train sellers to act as agents for onboarding other sellers onto the ONDC network.

Rahul Dube, Project Director at the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI), underscored the partnership's potential to facilitate grassroots entrepreneurs who have yet to access the benefits of online selling. "By leveraging technology and innovation, we aim to bridge the gap between skilled professionals and online marketplaces, thereby fostering economic inclusivity and sustainable growth," he stated.

The onboarding process will encompass seller registration, catalogue setup, logistics settings, and training for handling inventory updates, order confirmation, and ticket management. Sellers onboarded through EasyPay will be available to receive orders from all buyer apps on ONDC, targeting those who have not yet been onboarded and will be joining an online marketplace for the first time.

Through a comprehensive pan-India campaign, the partnership endeavors to reach skilled professionals and small businesses across the country. Onboarding activities are scheduled to commence in the third week of May, marking the beginning of an exciting journey toward enhancing economic opportunities and digital accessibility for all.

EasyPay is an officially registered Marketplace Buyer & Seller Network Participant on Retail and the first Buyer app participant to go live for Financial Services (FIS) on ONDC.

(KNN Bureau)