Mirziyoyev: Railroad To Pave Way For Regional Integration

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Trans-Afghan railway project will pave the way for the region's economic integration, hopes the president of Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev told an investment conference in Tashkent initial work on the construction of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railroad was ongoing.

Mirziyoyev said:“We will fundamentally change the geo-economy of the region and transform Central Asia into a global transit centre.”

The Associated Press of Pakistan quoted him as saying that investors and were being invited to participate in major regional projects to revive the 'Great Silk Road.

His Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev informed participants the railroad project was expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

According to Trend news agency, the deputy minister said:“The project will help connect the three countries.”

The railroad would play a key role in the creation of an Eurasian transport corridor, giving Central Asian countries access to an Indian Ocean port, he said.

The railroad will cut the goods delivery time from 35 to five days, he said, adding the cost of goods delivery would fall by at least 40 percent.

PAN Monitor/mud

Views: 31