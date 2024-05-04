Shocking Crime: Dalit Minor Girl Allegedly Set Ablaze While Defecating In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old Dalit girl lost her life after being burned to death while she was defecating in a village under the Haraiya Police Station jurisdiction. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, leaving authorities puzzled.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar, the girl had ventured to a field near her village on Friday evening to attend to her needs. However, when she failed to return home after an hour, her family grew concerned and initiated a search.

Their fears were confirmed when villagers informed them that a nearby field had caught fire. Upon reaching the site, the family discovered the lifeless body of the girl, charred from the flames.

The authorities have conducted a post-mortem examination on the victim's body to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, the police are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The community is left in shock and mourning as they grapple with the loss of the young girl under such distressing circumstances.

