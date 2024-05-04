Kerala: IMD Predicts Rainfall In 11 Districts Today, Yellow Alert In 2 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: After the withdrawal of the heat wave warning in the state, the forecast of rain brings relief. The India Meteorological Department predicted a yellow alert for two days in each district over the next five days. On May 7, Wayanad and on May 8, Malappuram are under a yellow alert, with the possibility of isolated heavy rain, defined as rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, in both districts.

Today, rain is expected in 11 districts of Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall. Furthermore, on May 5, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts are likely to experience rain. On May 6, along with these districts, Kozhikode and Wayanad are expected to receive rainfall, as stated by the weather department.

At the same time, IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts from May 4 to May 6.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has revised the red alert issued for the 'kallakadal' phenomenon in the State to an orange alert. Kallakadal is the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves.

