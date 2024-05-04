Two Transgenders Injured In Peshawar Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two transgender individuals were wounded in a shooting incident in Peshawar, as reported by the police.

The attack occurred last night on Kohat Road while the victims were returning to Peshawar after attending an event. Unknown assailants opened fire on them, injuring Kamran, also known as Jiya, a 20-year-old from Mardan, and Mehek, a resident of Nowshera.

Jiya, critically wounded with three gunshot wounds to her back, is currently undergoing treatment at LRH, while Mehek sustained bullet injuries to her feet.

Arzoo, the provincial president of a transgender organization, highlighted that this is the third shooting incident targeting transgender individuals this year. The previous attacks occurred in Peshawar's Iqbal Plaza, resulting in fatalities and injuries among the transgender community.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a report. The injured transgender individuals are receiving medical care at LRH Peshawar. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar assured that comprehensive efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators involved in the attack.

In a separate incident in the Banda Nabi area of Pabi, Nowshera district, tragedy struck when a young man, reportedly under the influence of drugs, opened fire after being denied money. This resulted in the death of his father and younger brother, with his mother and two siblings sustaining injuries.

According to SHO Police Station Pabi Ashfaq Khan, Mir Ahmad Jan, 55, and Kamran Ahmed, 23, lost their lives in the shooting. The accused's mother, Nargis Bibi, sister Iqra, and younger brother Muhammad sustained injuries and were rushed to Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered against the son based on the complaint of the injured mother, Nargis Bibi, following post-mortem examinations.