Ministry Of Interior Conducts Tram Track Obstacle Simulation In Msheireb

Doha, Qatar: The Public Transport Security Management at the Ministry of Interior conducted a simulation exercise yesterday morning.

Ministry of Interior stated in a tweet that the exercise simulated an obstacle on the tram track in Msheireb city at Intersection 10,11, aiming to enhance coordination among participating entities, assess their readiness, and review the procedures taken to secure Qatar's railways.

Lieutenant Nasser Abdullah Al Shammari, the exercise officer from the Public Transport Security Management, explained that the exercise was part of a series of simulations and scenarios agreed upon by the participating entities in the emergency exercises schedule for Msheireb city tram for the current year.

Participating in the exercise were the Operations Management at the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Capital Security Management, the Emergency Police Department, the Central Operations Management, along with the Ambulance Service of Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar Rail, and RKH Company, the operator of Doha Metro.