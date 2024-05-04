               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Territorial Defense Troops Destroy Hangar With Russian Military Hardware


5/4/2024 9:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade located and destroyed a hangar with Russian military vehicles.

That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade discovered and destroyed a hangar with the invaders' automobile equipment," the report reads.

Read also: Capture of Donetsk, Luhansk regions Russia's main war goal for 2024 - ISW

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian Tor air defense system was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region.

MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108173218


UkrinForm

