Territorial Defense Troops Destroy Hangar With Russian Military Hardware

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade located and destroyed a hangar with Russian military vehicles.

That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade discovered and destroyed a hangar with the invaders' automobile equipment," the report reads.

