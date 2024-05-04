Territorial Defense Troops Destroy Hangar With Russian Military Hardware

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade located and destroyed a hangar with Russian military vehicles.
That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.
"Fighters from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade discovered and destroyed a hangar with the invaders' automobile equipment," the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian Tor air defense system was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region.
