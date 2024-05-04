OIC Begins 15Th Session With Participation Of Kuwait Amir Representative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- The 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off its 15 session at the top level in the Gambian capital Banjul on Saturday, with participation of the Representative of His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The OIC Summit, held under the motto, "boosting unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," coincides with critical conditions prevailing across the Arab and Muslim nations, namely the Palestinian arena.

The two-day summit tackles issues and challenges facing the member states at economic, humanitarian, social and cultural levels, including issues concerning the youth and families, sciences, technologies, media, society and Muslim minorities in addition to diverse legal, financial and administrative topics.

Moreover, the agenda tackles the hatred rhetoric, Islamophobia, boosting intra-nations dialogue and various other matters.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Taha is scheduled to present during the meeting reports shedding light on the OIC activities and ventures that had been executed since the previous session.

The summit is expected to conclude with a statement expressing stands on the issues in the agenda namely the Palestinian cause and the Jerusalem issue.

On Thursday, the OIC members' foreign ministers held a meeting discussing the session papers and the prospected final communique of the summit. (end)

