Azerbaijan-Russia Discuss Potential For Future Collaboration In Transport Field

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan ShahinMustafayev and First Deputy Prime Minister of the RussianFederation Andrey Belousov have held discussions on the developmentprospects of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation in the field oftransport in Moscow, Azernews reports.

The priority tasks related to the modernization of the railwayinfrastructure as part of the North-South International TransportCorridor were reviewed in accordance with the agreements reached byPresidents Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and VladimirPutin during their meeting on April 22 in Moscow.

Ministers Mustafayev and Belousov reaffirmed their willingnessto take the required steps to ensure smooth and reliable movementof goods across the Russian and Azerbaijani railway networks.

Based on the outcomes of the discussions, the Joint Action Planwas approved, establishing the regulatory and legislative frameworkneeded for the development of railway transportation andinfrastructure within the North-South International TransportCorridor.