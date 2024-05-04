Missing BSF Officer Traced In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 4 (IANS) Officials said on Saturday that a missing border security force (BSF) officer was traced in Jammu.
Officials said that information was received on Friday by Domana police station in Jammu about the disappearance of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city.
“A report was filed and a swift operation was started to trace the officer.
“With technical assistance and human intervention, the missing person was traced.
“After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his unit,” officials said.
