Garry Kasparov Clears Air On His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi: 'I Hope My Little Joke...'

Chess legend Garry Kasparov's recent post around Indian politics created a buzz on social media as people calling it a jibe against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. In a fresh post on Saturday, Garry Kasparov cleared the air on his remarks and hoped that his"little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics.""I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!," Garry Kasparov said in a post on X.
