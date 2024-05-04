K'taka CM Chairs SIT Meeting, Orders Immediate Arrest Of Prajwal Revanna

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving sitting JD-S MP and NDA candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

According to an official statement issued by the CM's office, Siddaramaiah has asked the SIT to take measures to arrest Prajwal Revanna at the earliest. He also directed the officers to initiate "ruthless" and "stringent" action against those involved in the sex scandal.

The Chief Minister also warned the officials that any delay or negligence in the probe will not be tolerated.

The SIT members briefed the Chief Minister that they have launched an intense search for the arrest of Prajwal Revanna, who has reportedly fled the country. A lookout notice has already been issued against the accused, they said.

The SIT members also briefed the Chief Minister about the possibility of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issuing a blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna which would speed up the probe.