Russians Launch 2,127 Strikes On Donetsk Region On May 3

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 2,127 strikes on 13 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on May 3.

The regional police reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, the enemy launched 2,127 strikes. Enemy fire hit 13 settlements. [...] Some 78 civilian objects were damaged, including 57 residential buildings, administrative buildings, garages, vehicles, gas pipelines, and power lines," the post said.

The enemy attacked the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar and the villages of Illinka, Bohoiavlenka, Halytsynivka, Kalynove, Netailove, Prohres, and Ridkodub.

The occupiers shelled Kurakhove with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, killing two people and wounding two others. Three apartment buildings, a private house and an administrative building were destroyed.

In Chasiv Yar, a drone strike killed one civilian and injured two others.

According to law enforcement officers, the Russians attacked Toretsk with Grad multiple rocket launchers, wounding a civilian and damaging an apartment building, 15 private buildings, and an administrative building.

Artillery shelling injured a resident of Siversk and a resident of Netailove.

The invaders dropped four KAB-500 guided aerial bombs on Lyman, damaging an apartment building, 11 private houses, an outbuilding, five garages, and seven cars.

The Russian army attacked Ridkodub with four UMPB D-30SM guided bombs, destroying result three private homes.

"In addition, a civilian was killed in the village of Druzhba on May 2. The enemy targeted a person who was riding a bicycle with bread," law enforcement officers said.