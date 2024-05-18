Stock Market Special Session Today, Sensex Jumps 120 Points

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Indian equity indices opened in green on Saturday, following positive global cues.

At 9:50 a.m., Sensex was up by 120 points or 0.15 per cent at 74,037 points, and Nifty was up 36 points or 0.16 per cent at 22,503 points.

The market is open in two sessions today due to the disaster recovery site test. The first session will be from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and the second session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A disaster recovery site has been created by the exchanges so that in case of any emergency, trading can be shifted to this site.

The Nifty midcap 100 index was up by 298 points or 0.56 per cent at 51,893 points and the Nifty smallcap 100 index was up 142 points or 0.84 per cent at 17,013 points.

In Sensex, 26 out of 30 shares were in the green.

Power Grid, Nestle, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and TCS were the top gainers. JSW Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were the top losers.

As per market experts, "Dow Jones closing in record territory above 40,000 will continue to provide global support for equity markets. However, in India, the election-related jitters might continue to cause high volatility."

"A significant trend now is the FIIs turning buyers yesterday, and this takes away the pressure on the markets," they added.