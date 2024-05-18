JKAP Suspends SM Influencer Mudasir Aziz

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Friday suspended social media influencer and its recent entrant Mudasir Aziz for“exhibiting behaviour inconsistent with the values and ethics upheld by the political party.”
The JKAP in a suspension order said,“In light of recent events, it has come to the attention of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party that Mr. Mudassir Aziz has exhibited behaviour that is inconsistent with the values and ethics upheld by our organization. The Apni Party is committed to maintaining a standard of integrity, respect, and humanity, which Mr. Aziz's actions have contravened.”
“Effective immediately, Mr. Mudassir Aziz is hereby suspended from all roles, responsibilities, and activities associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party,” reads the order.
“Apni Party does not tolerate any inhumane or unethical behaviour and is dedicated to ensuring that all members adhere to the highest standards of conduct. We believe that this action is necessary to preserve the integrity and reputation of our organization,” it added.
