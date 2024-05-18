North Korea Says It Test-Fired Tactical Ballistic Missile With New Guidance Technology

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 18 (IANS) North Korea said it has test-fired a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a new "autonomous" navigation system in a bid to advance its weapons capabilities.

The North's leader, Kim Jong-un, oversaw the weapons test on Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The report did not reveal further details, such as how many missiles were fired, Yonhap news agency reporteed.

"The accuracy and reliability of the autonomous navigation system were verified through the test fire," the report said.

On Friday, the South Korean military said it detected the North's firing of several short-range ballistic missiles from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles flew about 300 kilometres and landed in the East Sea.

Shin Jong-woo, a senior researcher at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said the latest launch would mark an increase in range for the North's tactical guided weapons, which previously had been known to have a range of 100 to 110 kilometres.

Considering the flight distance of some 300 kilometres, the North may have tested the missile with major military facilities in South Korea in mind.

The direct distance between Pyongyang and the South's Gyeryongdae military headquarters in Gyeryong is measured at around 330 kilometres, while that between the North's capital and the US 8th Fighter Wing in Gunsan is about 350 km.

It marked the first weapons test since April 22, when North Korea fired shells from 600-mm super-large multiple rocket launchers, considered to be short-range ballistic missiles, toward the East Sea.

The provocation came one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their support for North Korea during their summit in Beijing. The leaders adopted a joint statement opposing "acts of military intimidation" against North Korea by the US and its allies.

The latest test also came after South Korea and the United States staged combined aerial drills involving advanced stealth jets on Thursday in an apparent show of airpower against evolving North Korean military threats.